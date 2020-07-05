James George Chatmas FORT WORTH--James "Jimmie" George Chatmas, 95, died and went to live with Jesus in heaven on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He died peacefully in his apartment at the Brookdale/Broadway Cityview Senior Living Center. He had suffered a stroke the prior week that resulted in his death five days later. James was born in Marlin, Texas, on Dec. 23, 1924. He was raised by his parents, George Constantine and Despina Chatmas, along with two sisters, Penny and Dorothy. He graduated from Hearne High School and enrolled at Texas A&M in 1940 at the age of 16. After two years of college, James dropped out and joined the Army to fight in World War II. He entered the war as a second lieutenant in the 1258 Engineer Combat Battalion. Under General George Patton, James fought in the Battle of the Bulge. During his time of service, James earned a Bronze Star for bravery and a Purple Heart after being wounded in combat. After the war, James continued his education at Texas A&M and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. Following graduation, he returned to Hearne and soon met his bride of 60 years, Fay Pauline Nunley. They were married after four dates on Oct. 3, 1948. In 1950, their first child, Nancy, was born. And, in 1953, their second child, Robert, was born. James moved his family to Fort Worth in 1955. He had recently been hired as a salesman for J.P. Ashcraft Company and would stay with the firm for the next 52 years. During that time, he would become president of the organization and continue its growth and success in the marketplace. James and Fay loved traveling. Their adventures took them to six of the seven continents. Their worldly travels included a flight on the Concord jetliner, a ride on the Orient Express, and a cruise on the Queen Mary. Among the sites they visited are the Great Wall of China, the Egyptian pyramids, and the Amazon River. James was past president of several organizations: ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers), the Moslah Temple Shrine Patrol, and the Rotary Club of South Fort Worth. He was also a longtime volunteer at Harris Hospital and Meals on Wheels. Every weekend, James and Fay loved going to the family ranch in Hillsboro, Texas for a couple of days. SURVIVORS: James is survived by his children, Nancy and Robert. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Jennifer, and her husband, Blake Stillwagoner, Benjamin, and Emily. His first great-grandson, James, is due this August. SERVICE: Due to the current pandemic, there is no funeral or memorial service scheduled at this time. MEMORIALS: If you wish to remember James with a commemorative gift, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
.