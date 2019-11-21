Home

Services
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
California Ln. Church of Christ
1906 California Ln
Arlington, TX
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
DFW National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy
Dallas, TX
James Glenn Davis


1930 - 2019
James Glenn Davis Obituary
James Glenn Davis ARLINGTON -- James Glenn Davis went to be with the Lord and the Love of his Life, Peggy, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was 89 years young, born Sept. 2, 1930. FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Fri., Nov 22, California Ln. Church of Christ, 1906 California Ln, Arlington. Burial: 9:30 a.m., Tues., Nov. 26, DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., Nov 21, Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis, Arlington. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Nell Parr Davis; parents, James Alvin and Mary Louise Millican Davis; sister, Ethyl "Louise" Davis Hutcheson and son-in-law, Donald Ray Joiner. SURVIVORS: His son, Ronald Lynn Davis and wife, Susan; daughters, Cathy Ann Whittemore and husband, Tony and Glenna Kay Joiner; siblings, Wanda Haynes, Wendell Davis and wife, Faye, Sheila Morrow and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Lt. Col Ryan Cole Davis, US Army and wife, Stacie, Danna Joiner Reed and husband, Jason, Sarah Hernandez Austin and husband, Dreu, Jamie Joiner Bearden and husband, Jason, and Nicholas Whittemore; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 21, 2019
