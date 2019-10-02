|
James Guy Tetirick FORT WORTH--James Guy Tetirick passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2019. Mr. Tetrick was 88. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Elizabeth Cramer Chapel at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Road, following private military honors at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Arborlawn United Methodist Church, in his memory, is suggested. Born Dec. 26, 1930, in Blackwell, Okla., Guy was the son of Blake and Ione Mitchell Tetirick. He married Billie Louise Scott, his Ponca City High School sweetheart, on June 26, 1948, and soon after began his lifelong career with JCPenney. In his 43 years with JCP, interrupted by two years of service in the U.S. Army, Guy rose through JCP management ranks in 10 different stores in four states, Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico and Texas, first arriving in Texas in 1972 as manager of the recently opened Northeast Mall store in Hurst. He was promoted to manager of State Government Relations in 1985, moving first to Washington, D.C., and then Austin, Texas, in 1989, where he retired in six years later. Hardworking, energetic, organized, efficient, thorough and outgoing, Guy sought perfection in every undertaking, at work and at home. He was a 32nd-degree Mason, a former chapter president of the Rotary Club, and president of the Hurst Chamber of Commerce in 1977-78. Guy was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ione and Suzie; and parents-in-law, L.A. and Alice Scott. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 71 years, Billie, Guy is survived by his children, Brad Tetirick and his wife, Peggy, of Ashdown, Ark., Dean Tetirick and his wife, Mary Katherine, of Fort Worth, and Cheri Gigliotti and her husband, Scott, of Arlington; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joey and Jennifer Tetirick, and their daughters, Katherine and Eleanor, Amy and Aaron Bray, and their sons, Shepard and Statton, Jessica Tetirick, Samantha McSween and Rett, Stephen Tetirick, Jana Gigliotti, Sara Gigliotti; brother, John Tetirick and his wife, Eula; and Billie's cousin, Joyce Scott.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019