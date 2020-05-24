James H. Allender FORT WORTH--James Hudson "Hud" Allender, 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at home in Fort Worth with his family by his side. Hud was born Jan. 3, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio, to George William and Carolyn Allender. His father's career with Chrysler took them around the country, having lived in seven states before graduating high school in Orange County, Calif. He earned an undergraduate degree from Washington and Lee University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, and then his medical degree from Tulane Medical School. He completed his residency in pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) where he met Marinda Elliott, a nurse. They married Oct. 4, 1980, in Philadelphia and stayed at CHOP while he completed his fellowship in pediatric cardiology. An opportunity at Cook Children's Medical Center brought them to Fort Worth in 1983 where, for a time, Hud practiced as only the second pediatric cardiologist in the area. A recent history of the Cook Children's Heart Center Program reported "Dr. Allender breezes over what brought him here with modesty, but basically someone knew that a quality, general pediatric cardiologist was badly needed in Fort Worth." Hud Allender was just such a doctor. In his 39 years of practice, he treated literally thousands of children not only in the Fort Worth area but across the state. For many years, he traveled to outlying clinics so patients could be treated near their homes. One of his joys was keeping in touch with former patients' families through life's milestones. He was instrumental in establishing the world-renowned Cook Children's Heart Center Program. Despite offers from other academic hospitals, he could not be lured away. Hud remained committed to the growth of pediatric cardiology at Cook Children's until his recent retirement. Hud loved the outdoors and was his happiest on the golf course, at the lake, or at the ranch with his dog. "Pops," as he was affectionately known, also found no greater joy than spending time with his grandchildren. On any Friday afternoon you could find him at his beloved "Juniper Club," having a gin martini with his best friends. Hud took great joy in seeing the success and happiness of the next generation of his extended family. Hud was a wonderful husband, proud father, loyal friend, and caring physician who will be dearly missed. Hud was preceded in death by his father, George William Allender. SURVIVORS: Wife, Marinda; son, Andrew and wife, Lauren, of Dallas; daughter, Emily Wilhoit and husband, Cameron, of Charleston, S.C.; granddaughters, Ashlyn and Emma Allender of Fort Worth; grandson, Hudson Wilhoit of Charleston, S.C.; mother, Carolyn Allender of Shreveport, La.; and brother, John Allender and wife, Sue, of Shreveport, La. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Cook Children's Health Foundation to support the Cardiology department: 801 7th Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104, 682-885-4105.