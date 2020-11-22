James H. "Jim" Keenon
November 16, 2020
Granbury, Texas - James H. "Jim" Keenon, 84, passed away at home on Monday, November 16, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side.
Jim was born August 9, 1936 to James V. and Leona Simon Keenon in San Marcos, Texas. He attended public schools in various parts of Texas as his father was a safety engineer for the construction firm of Brown & Root, and home was where the next job was. He graduated from Pasadena High School in Pasadena, Texas. While attending the University of Houston, where he graduated in 1957, Jim met the love of his life, Ann Arthur. During his college years he was very active on campus, serving as president of his fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha, representative to the Interfraternal Council, and on the staff of the Frontier Fiesta. Following a stint of active duty in the U. S. Air Force Reserves, Jim and Ann were married February 21, 1959.
In 1958, Jim joined the American General Life Insurance Co. in Houston, Texas, as a group representative. After 2 years, he was promoted to Regional Group Sales Manager and opened a new office in Fort Worth covering North Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Later he moved the office to Dallas and in 1966 he resigned to become a personal producing agent, moving back to Fort Worth. In 1980, he formed Keenon & Co., an Insurance Brokerage and Financial Services firm where he remained until he sold the firm in 1995. During his 40-year career Jim received the Chartered Life Underwriter designation and several industry honors including Life Membership in the Million Dollar Round Table, The National Sales Achievement Award, and the National Quality Award.
After his retirement Jim and Ann moved to DeCordova Bend Estates near Granbury, Texas. He was active there, serving multiple years on the Golf and Security committees. An ardent golfer, Jim enjoyed playing as often as possible during his 32 years as a member of Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth and after the move to DeCordova. Jim and Ann enjoyed travel and were fortunate to have the opportunity to visit Spain, Hawaii on several occasions, Alaska, Canada, Costa Rica, and enjoyed multiple cruises to various places including the Panama Canal.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ann, daughter Konnie Darrow and her husband Stephen of Arlington, grandson Greg Darrow and his fiancée Sanna Kissee of Dallas. He is also survived by his brother Glenn Keenon and wife Jane of Norman, Oklahoma and a nephew Greg Keenon and wife Misti, also of Norman.
Special affection and sincere gratitude to Toya Unger and all of the dedicated caregivers who attended to Jim's needs over the past several years. Your dedication and compassion for Jim and for his family will be remembered always.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.