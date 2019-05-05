James H. Smith ARLINGTON--James H. Smith, 75, of Arlington, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, with his wife by his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Inurnment and military honors will follow in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund, the , or a or deed of kindness to others. Jim was born Jan. 7, 1944, to Walter and Margaret Smith. He was raised in the oilfields and loved being a Texan. He graduated with a BS degree in Physics from Furman University in South Carolina. Jim proudly served his country in the Army and felt it was an honor to serve. His Vietnam experiences and awarded Purple Heart shaped his future, enabling him to continue to serve at the Veterans Administration, retiring after 35 years. In 1980, he married his current wife, Lynn. Jim loved photography, woodworking, the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, country music and volunteering with his fellow veterans. He celebrated 23 years as a friend of Bill W. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, fellow veterans and fur babies. SURVIVORS: Jim is survived by his wife, Lynn; his daughter, DeAnna Smith Moorhouse and husband, John Moorhouse; grandchildren, Codi, John and Anna Grace Moorhouse, Elaine Carson Smith; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and fur baby, Wheeler.



