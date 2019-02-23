James H. "Jimmy" "Yogi" Kirk DECATUR -- James H. "Jimmy" "Yogi" Kirk, 77, went to be with our Lord February 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Decatur with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Hawkins Funeral Home, Decatur. Gerre Joiner and Pastor Mike Kerzee will officiate. Pallbearers include Roger Egle, Ken Egle, Clayton Egle, Ricky Taylor, Ronnie Lewis, and Sparky Lewis. Honorary Pallbearers include Keller High School Class of 1960. MEMORIALS: Smithfield Methodist Church 6701 North Richland Hills, Texas 76182. James was born January 2, 1942, to Charles and Ocie (Green) Kirk in Reading, Pa. He was united in marriage October 12, 1962, to Brenda Joyce Hodges in Fort Worth. James was a member at Smithfield United Methodist Church in Smithfield then in 1983 moved to Wise County and joined First United Methodist Church in Decatur. He has been an active member of the Automotive Old Timers Club in Fort Worth, a member of the Chico Young Farmers Association, and the "Whata Board" breakfast club of Decatur. Jimmy made his career in the automotive industry. He began as the Operations Manager of Green Valley Raceway, Smithfield from 1961 to 1972. Co-Owner of Rebelland Auto Supply North Richland Hills from 1970 to 1982. He sold heavy equipment for Crisp Equipment Company, Keller, from 1982 to 1987. Sold real estate and worked at James Woods Motors from 1987 to 1991. He began his second automotive career with the Automotive Wholesalers of Texas and Automotive Parts and Services Association where he retired in 2016. He was preceded in death by his son, Kelly Kirk in 1994 and his sister Ruth Kirk in 1996. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce Kirk of Decatur; his daughter, Rene Egle and husband Roger of Decatur; his grandson, Clayton Egle of Decatur; and his granddaughter, Emily Egle of Decatur.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary