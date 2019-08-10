|
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barkes, Weaver, & Glick Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
James Hanen Garrett
1934 - 2019
James Hanen Garrett SAN ANTONIO--James "Jim" Hanen Garrett passed peacefully very early Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019, in hospice care in San Antonio, Texas, after a long battle with prostate cancer and, more recently, dysphagia. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at North Christian Church, 850 Tipton Lane, Columbus, Ind., 47201, the Reverend Tonja M. Gerardy will officiate. Visitation: Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home, 1029 Washington St., Columbus, Ind., and from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family and a video tribute may be viewed at barkesweaverglick.com. Interment: Mr. Garrett will be laid to rest at the Garland Brook Cemetery, Columbus. Military honors will be presented by the Bartholomew County Veterans Honor Guard. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's honor to North Christian Church of Columbus, Ind., or the San Antonio Genealogical and Historical Society of San Antonio, Texas, will be appreciated. James Hanen Garrett was born Oct. 2, 1934, in Wheeling, W.Va. Jim grew up and attended schools in Fort Worth, worked and played on the family's farm near Granbury, Texas, during the school year, and worked on the family's farm near Franklin, Ind., during the summers. Upon graduation from Paschal High School in Fort Worth in 1952, Jim attended Purdue University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1956. Jim served in the U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps, participated in the Purdue Christian Foundation, was an active member of the Purdue Auto Club, and met and married the love of his life, Anne, on Sept. 2, 1956. Jim served briefly in active duty military service as an ordnance officer in the U.S. Army and continued to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve until his honorable discharge in 1968 at the rank of captain. Jim's long professional career with internal combustion engines began at Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, Ind., in 1956. He had a variety of assignments in product development, including: Manager- Product Engineering and Reliability activities at Cummins Daventry, England; Chief Engineer KV engines; Director-Performance and Emissions Development; and Executive Director-Advanced Engines and Systems for future Main Battle Tanks under contract with the U.S. Army. Jim elected to take an early retirement from Cummins in 1987 and became the Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technical Officer of Hercules Engines, Inc. in Canton, Ohio. He joined Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in San Antonio, Texas, in 1990 as Director of the Diesel Engine Lubricants Department and subsequently held several other leadership positions at SwRI, all related to engines and/or fuels. When he retired from SwRI in 1997, Jim established Garrett Technical Services to work as an independent consultant in support of the engine industry. Clients included Cummins and SwRI as well as other original equipment manufacturers, fuel and lubricant suppliers, research organizations, forensic engineering firms, and end users. Jim was registered as a professional engineer in Indiana and Ohio. He was elected a Life Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and served as chair of the Internal Combustion Engine Division of ASME and as its secretary for 10 years. He also served as a member of the U.S. National Committee of CIMAC (International Congress on Combustion Engines), was a life member of the Society of Automotive Engineers, and was on the Board of Directors of the Engine Manufacturers Association. Throughout his career, Jim authored several technical papers on engine design and operation and participated in countless technical conferences and panel discussions. Jim had many interests outside of work, too. He owned and worked on antique cars, was a "weekend farmer," a "do-it-yourself" handyman, a single-engine airplane pilot, and was an active member of North Christian Church for the entire time he lived in Columbus. He was a proud life member of the Purdue Alumni Association and traveled with Anne to attend several end-of-season bowl games. Jim was also a partner and owner of The Artful Hand, an American Artisan store in Fort Worth. For the past 25-plus years, Jim's avocation has been genealogy research. Jim joined the San Antonio Genealogical and Historical Society in 1994 and quickly became an active volunteer, member of multiple committees and the board of directors, and served as the society's president from 2017-18. Above all else, family was everything to Jim. He was exceptionally proud to have attended the high school and college graduation ceremonies of not only his children but also all of his four grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph W. Garrett and Lella A. Mullendore Garrett; his siblings, Ralph M. Garrett, Joseph H. Garrett, and Lella A. Garrett Foote. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Anne R. Rounds Garrett of San Antonio, Texas; his son, James H. Garrett Jr. (Diane) of Howell, Mich.; his son, David P. Garrett (Cheryl) of West Bloomfield, Mich.; his daughter, Sarah E. Garrett (Diana Gonzales) of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Michelle E. Scarbrough (Andrew), Delaney K. Garrett, Jack P. Garrett, and James H. Garrett III; and great-grandchild, Natalie R. Scarbrough.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 10, 2019