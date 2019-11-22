|
James "Jim" Harold Brogan HURST -- James "Jim" Harold Brogan, 86, passed away November 14, 2019 in Carrollton, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Chromosome 18 Research & Registry Foundation. He was born on September 18, 1933 in Waco, Texas to Hiram H. Brogan and Sara O. Cude. He spent his childhood in Waco, near the Baylor University Campus and in Temple, Texas before the family settled in Fort Worth. He graduated from Diamond Hill High School in 1952. He served in the Army during the Korean War Era, where he was an instructor in anti-aircraft artillery in Weisbaden, Germany. After completing his military service, he returned to Fort Worth, enrolled at Texas Wesleyan University, and began working for ADT Security. Jim graduated from Texas Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1958. He continued to work for ADT full time for the next 40 years, even during his career as an educator in the Fort Worth ISD. He taught Science at Forest Oak Junior High, where he met a student teacher who would be the love of his life, Teddie Blanton. Jim graduated from North Texas State College in with a Master of Education Degree in 1967. He finished his career in FWISD as a guidance counselor at O.D. Wyatt High School, Riverside High School, and Riverside Middle School. He retired from the school district in 1998 with 40 years of service. Jim and Teddie were married August 27, 1963 at St. George's Episcopal Church in Texas City. They built a home in Hurst and raised a family of three children. Jim continued to live in this home for more than 50 years. Jim was a man of many interests and hobbies. He was self-made handyman and renovated almost every aspect of the home. In retirement he built a backyard workshop from which he delighted in making projects for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was an active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Fort Worth where he served many years as a Sunday School teacher. He later was a faithful member of Christ Church Carrollton. He loved reading, especially mystery novels and history books. He never drank coffee, but made up for it with his unending love of hot tea. In his last years his body failed him, but he never lost the sweet disposition that defined him. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Teddie. SURVIVORS: His children, Colleen Brogan-Haan (Scott), Heather Brogan-Myers (David), and Sean Brogan (Kara); 11 grandchildren, Elisabeth, Erik, and Ethan Haan; Andrew, Rebecca, and Luke Myers, Ashley, Katie, Lily, Beckett, and Max Brogan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019