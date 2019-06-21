James Harold Gragg ARLINGTON -- James Harold Gragg, 79, of Arlington, Texas entered the arms of his heavenly Father on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Shreveport, LA with his daughter by his side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, Moore's Funeral Home, Arlington with reception following the service. Internment will be private and at the convenience of the family. He was born on October 10, 1939 in Arlington to James William & Ada Olene (Wallace) Gragg. James grew up in Arlington and attended Arlington High School ('57) playing baseball his entire youth. He was passionate about automobiles and could make an engine purr even as a teen. He entered the US Airforce on his 17th birthday to serve our Country. He trained as an aircraft mechanic and spent his career maintaining America's greatest flying machines all over the world including the T33, F86, F102, F111, and F16. He was a proud member of the International Association of Machinists Union. He retired from General Dynamics in 1994 at the age of 55. James was a loving devoted father and family man. He was kind, smart, easy going, genuine, a great listener and a master of the art of talking. He made people feel comfortable and had many friends from all walks of life. He also loved fast cars, beautiful women, country music, and dogs. He enjoyed gardening, travelling, golfing, cooking, hunting, shooting pool and shuffleboard. He was a member of the Arlington Elks Lodge 2114, Grand Prairie Moose Lodge 1818, and the VFW. James was preceded in death by his parents, loving companion of 43 years Vernadine Hughes, adoring sisters Billie Jean Gunn (James W.), Lois Harkness (James T.), Linda Sue Bennett and Charlene Gentry and brother Charles Dow Gragg. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughter, Dianna Gragg Buchanan and son-in-love, Gary D. Buchanan, Jr.; grandchildren, Kristi and Grant Allen, Rachel and Zach Van Etten, Monty and Ashley Moncrief, and Hollin and Matt McWilliams; great-grandchildren, Lilah, Evelyn, Hunter, Everett, Casper, Nola and Odette; numerous nieces and nephews; and fiance' Cheryl Bradley.



