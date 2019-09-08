Home

James Harold Perry

James Harold Perry ARLINGTON--James "Jim" Harold Perry passed away on Thursday evening, Sept. 5, 2019, after he lost his battle with chronic lung disease, at his home in Arlington, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: is being planned and will be held in the near future in his hometown, Hamilton, Texas. Jim was born in Baltimore, Md., to Jeff and Lura Perry on July 20, 1945. He worked for 40 years with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Fort Worth, Texas, until his retirement in 2007. Jim was surrounded by his loving family and went peacefully after his last wish was granted; celebrating one more wedding anniversary, their 50th, to his sweetheart, Sharon L. Perry. SURVIVORS: He is also survived by two daughters, sons-in-law, five grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
