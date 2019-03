James Harold Robertson ARLINGTON--Rev. James Harold Robertson, 97, made his journey to Heaven on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at First Church of the Nazarene, 1301 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, Arlington. Rev. Robertson was born on June 27, 1921, in Klondike, Texas, to Nolan Hunter Robertson and Ruth Hart Robertson. Rev. Robertson married the love of his life, Gladys Lee Stephens, on July 4, 1942, in Mount Vernon, Texas. Rev. Robertson was ordained as an elder in the Church of the Nazarene on Oct. 15, 1942. He pastored Nazarene churches in three states and numerous cities. He graduated from Bethany Peniel College (now Southern Nazarene University) in 1948 with a degree in history. In 1972 Rev. Robertson became a commissioned evangelist in the Church of the Nazarene and preached revivals in many states. After retiring from the evangelistic field, Rev. Robertson joined the staff at Arlington First Church of the Nazarene as pastor emeritus. Until the age of 95, Pastor Robertson spent as many as 60 hours in ministry to the people he loved and served. Rev. Robertson was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gladys; brother, Hershal; sister, Melba Rushing; and grandson, Jeffrey Duane Adams. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Ann Adams and Sue Smith of Arlington; grandson, Jim Adams (Wendy) of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughter, Leigh Ann Crank (Cameron) of Spring, Texas; great-granddaughters, Faith and Sarah Adams; great-grandsons, Larson and Leighton Crank; several nephews and nieces; and a host of people who loved him and were loved by him.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary