James "JB" Herman Bell, Jr. FORT WORTH -- James "JB" Herman Bell, Jr., 66, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born June 2, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas. James was married to Karen Bell for 39 years. They were blessed with two children, Joshua and Bethany. He was known as J.B. to his family and friends but was given the name "Poppy" by his greatest joys, his two granddaughters, Sophia and Olivia Bell. SURVIVORS: Wife, Karen; children, James Bell, III, Joshua Bell and wife, Brianne and Bethany Bell; parents, Bobbie and James Bell, Sr.; and sisters, Karen Tyre and husband, Donald and Susan Beasley and husband, Ted.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2020