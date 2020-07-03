1/
James Hughs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Hughs DALLAS--James "Jim" Hughs of Dallas passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 after a long series of illnesses. He was a proud Vietnam vet and Air Force pilot with a humor that endeared him to many. As such, strangers very quickly became friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his three children, Shannon Marshall (Austin), Shawn Hughs (Little Elm), Ashley Washer (Fort Worth); brother, Ricky Hughs of Galveston; and 5 grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved