James Hughs

James "Jim" Hughs DALLAS--James "Jim" Hughs of Dallas passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 after a long series of illnesses. He was a proud Vietnam vet and Air Force pilot with a humor that endeared him to many. As such, strangers very quickly became friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his three children, Shannon Marshall (Austin), Shawn Hughs (Little Elm), Ashley Washer (Fort Worth); brother, Ricky Hughs of Galveston; and 5 grandchildren.



