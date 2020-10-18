1/1
James J. McGrew
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. McGrew
November 17, 1939 - October 15, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - James Jumel McGrew, 80, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at a rehabilitation and assisted living center in Fort Worth after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
James, a loving father, proud grandfather, military veteran, and friend to many; will be laid to rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211 at 1:00 p.m., with military honors.
Mr. McGrew enjoyed time with a loving family.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Melba Bench McGrew in 2002; his grandchild angel baby, Taylor in 2006; and his second wife, Donna Smith McGrew in 2016.
James is survived by his sons, Lonny McGrew and wife, Diane of Fort Worth; Larry McGrew of Henderson, NV; Jimmy McGrew and wife, Karen of Richardson; his stepson, Jerry Gardner and wife, Khristy of Fort Worth; as well as his grandchildren, Tyler, Natalie, Isiah McGrew, and Khloe Gardner.
Due to COVID, participation is limited. If you would like to attend, please contact family. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you make donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in honor of James McGrew at the link below: https://www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate/
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Services provided by Green Wood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Road, Ft. Worth, TX 76107




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Burial
01:00 PM
DFW National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved