James J. McGrew
November 17, 1939 - October 15, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - James Jumel McGrew, 80, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at a rehabilitation and assisted living center in Fort Worth after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
James, a loving father, proud grandfather, military veteran, and friend to many; will be laid to rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211 at 1:00 p.m., with military honors.
Mr. McGrew enjoyed time with a loving family.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Melba Bench McGrew in 2002; his grandchild angel baby, Taylor in 2006; and his second wife, Donna Smith McGrew in 2016.
James is survived by his sons, Lonny McGrew and wife, Diane of Fort Worth; Larry McGrew of Henderson, NV; Jimmy McGrew and wife, Karen of Richardson; his stepson, Jerry Gardner and wife, Khristy of Fort Worth; as well as his grandchildren, Tyler, Natalie, Isiah McGrew, and Khloe Gardner.
Due to COVID, participation is limited. If you would like to attend, please contact family. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you make donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in honor of James McGrew at the link below: https://www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate/
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Services provided by Green Wood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Road, Ft. Worth, TX 76107