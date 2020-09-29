James K. Davis

January 18, 1934 - September 27, 2020

Arlington, Texas - James Kendall "Ken" Davis went home to the Lord after a very brief bout of pneumonia. During his retirement years he was "your realtor for life". His lengthy career as a circulation manager took him to various states over his many successful years. He was married to Juanita Armstrong Davis in 1954 and was with her until her death in 2013.

Ken leaves behind his son Dan and his wife Vicki, daughter Sherry Westmoreland and her husband Steve, grandson Randy Westmoreland and his wife Liz, granddaughter Carrie and her fiancé, Joe Green, great grandson Daniel, and a host of family and great friends.

The service is scheduled for Thursday, October 1, 2020 by Wade Family Funeral Home. Please contact for service information.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store