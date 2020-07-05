1/
James Kenneth Hays Sr.
1929 - 2020
James Kenneth Hays Sr. ORLANDO, FLA.--James Kenneth Hays Sr., "Jim," passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Orlando, Fla., as a result of a fall at his home. He was 90. Jim was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Hobart, Okla., as the only child of James M Hays and Pauline Whitworth Hays. At the age of 14, Jim's dad became incapacitated with rheumatoid arthritis, and Jim had to help his mother with harvesting, planting and maintaining the crops on the farm where they lived. In spite of this, Jim graduated from Hobart High School in 1948 with good grades. In 1951 Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a staff sergeant while stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. Good fortune was frequently on Jim's side. In 1954 when his time in the Air Force was up and he was due to depart for home the plane before his, and the plane after, both crashed resulting in loss of life. Jim made it safely back to Oklahoma where he enrolled in the University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1956 with a degree in accounting. After working as an auditor for U.S. Steel, Jim settled in Dallas in the late 1950s. He married Hilda Shamburger in 1958 and welcomed his first child, Felecia, a year later. The family moved to Arlington in 1961. A year later his son, James K. Hays Jr., was born. During the 1960s, Jim formed his own company, Nutt Sales, specializing in aircraft fasteners. Jim and Hilda divorced in 1969, and Jim remained in Arlington for another 29 years. In 1998 Jim sold his company and moved to Orlando, Fla., to help his son in Orbital Communications. In 2010 he remarried to Juanita Estep Tennihill Howe, who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter, Felecia Hays Abel (Christopher) of Lakeway, Texas; and son, James K Hays Jr. (Tatiana) of Orlando, Fla. Jim had three grandchildren, Alise Abel of Dallas, Texas, Austin Abel of Orlando, Fla., and Alannah Abel of Irving, Texas. NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS EAST ORLANDO CHAPEL Orlando, Fla., 407-277-4227 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
895 S Goldenrod Rd
Orlando, FL 32822
(407) 277-4227
