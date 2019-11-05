|
James Kenneth "Ken" Metcalf Jr. SAGINAW -- James Kenneth "Ken" Metcalf Jr. was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. SERVICE: His ashes will be interred at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to one of his favorite charities, Save the Children or . Ken was born to Oneida and James Metcalf Sr. on July 27, 1946 in Newton, Kan. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and went on to work at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin for 34 years until he retired in 2011. He spent his retirement making party ball lights, woodworking projects and riding his scooter to visit friends in the neighborhood. He was preceded in death by his father, James Metcalf Sr., mother, Oneida Ramsey; daughter, Nikki Willett; sisters, Joyce Rich and Janis Metcalf; and great-grandson, Ely Hernandez. SURVIVORS: Ken is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teresa Metcalf; son, Bryan Metcalf and wife, Angie; daughter, Kyla Mills; granddaughters, Molly Metcalf, Megan Metcalf, Kaytlin Allen, Kassie Metcalf and Breanna Mills; great-grandsons, Anthony Hernandez Jr. and Camdyn Hernandez; nephews, Coby Rich, Brent Rich and Jason Metcalf; and great-nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019