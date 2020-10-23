1/1
James Kenneth Riddle
1936 - 2020
James Kenneth Riddle
January 30, 1936 - October 16, 2020
Norton, Kansas - James Kenneth Riddle joined the choirs of Heaven on Friday, October 16, 2020.
James Kenneth was born to Randal and Elsie (Winters) Riddle on January 30, 1936, in Mount Pleasant, Texas. He was the only boy of four children. He was known by both James and Kenneth and even Jimmy at different times in his life. He grew up in Mt. Pleasant and attended the local schools. As an adult, James Kenneth made his home in Fort Worth, Texas, where he worked for a company that manufactured dairy products. He worked his way up and was shipping supervisor for the transport of those products at the time of his retirement.
Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his family, including his nephews who were like brothers to him. He loved talking with people, and no one was a stranger for long around him. He loved playing his guitar and singing old country songs or even songs he made up. He loved cars new and old and would strike up a conversation about whatever someone was driving that day. He was a good man with a big heart who could see the good in everyone around him.
James Kenneth married Alice Huddleston, April 2, 1958 in Fort Worth. Together they had two daughters, four granddaughters, and five great granddaughters. Kenneth and Alice were together until her death in 2001.
James Kenneth married Nila Rae (Davis) Dawson on July 4, 2002, with the wedding taking place at the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, Texas. They made their home in Fort Worth until recently when they moved to Norton, Kansas. James was a member of the St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Ft. Worth, and had been attending Trinity Episcopal Church since moving to Norton. While not having any children together, he loved Nila's daughter and grandchildren like they were his own. His youngest grandson is named James in his honor.
James Kenneth passed away from Covid-19 at the Andbe Home in Norton, Kansas, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 84.
James was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife of 43 years, Alice Whitt Riddle.
Survivors include: his wife, Nila Riddle, of their home in Norton, Kansas. Three daughters, Audrey Raines and Sharron Jasso, of Texas, and Shelley Hendershot, of Delaware. Eight grandchildren, Christie Simpson, Angela Mills, Jennifer Gable, Kelli Raines, all of Texas, and Lillian Hendershot, John E. Hendershot, Robert Hendershot and James Sterling Shamgar Hendershot, all of Delaware. As well as five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Norton, Kansas, on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
A burial service was held at Mount Olivet Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, October 23, 2020.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
Mount Olivet Funeral Home
October 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Shirley Swope
October 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Our lives were better because you were a part of us. Thank you for loving all of us.
Shelley
Family
October 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Shelley Hendershot
