Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
James Kevin Williams Obituary
James Kevin Williams FORT WORTH--Like a Sunset Dying With The Rising Of The Moon "Gone Too Soon" James Kevin Williams, our Beloved Father, Son, Brother and Friend transitioned to a life eternal November 26, 2019 "Too Soon." SERVICE: Celebration of Life: Noon Saturday at Beth-Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger Street, Dr. B. R. Daniels pastor, officiating. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Friends of James may visit him as he lies in slumber at Serenity Funerals and Cremations Friday Noon to 8 p.m. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty are his children, Kyla, Kayden Imami and Shinyere; parents, James and Bernice Williams; sister, Jasmine Williams and Jamal Williams; aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends. Our Loved One "Gone Too Soon."
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019
