James King West

December 11, 1933 - November 20, 2020

Aledo, Texas - James King West passed away on November 20, 2020. Mass to honor his soul will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Peter and St. Paul Anglican Church, 3900 Morris Lane, Arlington, Texas, 76016. King was born December 11, 1933 in Seattle, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Jane West. He is survived by his four children; daughter, Jennifer W. Todd and her husband, Brooks, of Arlington; his son, John L. West and his wife, Shannon, of Fort Worth; his daughters, Angela D. Fahnestock and her husband, Rick, from Springfield, Mo., Shannon E. Bigelow and her husband, Gary, of Sedalia, MO. King will be missed dearly.





