1/
James King West
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James King West
December 11, 1933 - November 20, 2020
Aledo, Texas - James King West passed away on November 20, 2020. Mass to honor his soul will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Peter and St. Paul Anglican Church, 3900 Morris Lane, Arlington, Texas, 76016. King was born December 11, 1933 in Seattle, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Jane West. He is survived by his four children; daughter, Jennifer W. Todd and her husband, Brooks, of Arlington; his son, John L. West and his wife, Shannon, of Fort Worth; his daughters, Angela D. Fahnestock and her husband, Rick, from Springfield, Mo., Shannon E. Bigelow and her husband, Gary, of Sedalia, MO. King will be missed dearly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Peter and St. Paul Anglican Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved