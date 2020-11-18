1/1
James L. Doss
1932 - 2020
James L. Doss
February 17, 1932 - November 15, 2020
Willow Park, Texas - James L. Doss, 88, passed into Heaven, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.
Jim was born Feb. 17, 1932, to Marion and Iona Doss in Millsap, Texas. Raised in Fort Worth, Jim graduated as class president of Arlington Heights High School, receiving a scholastic scholarship to T.C.U., where he received his degree. He married his high school sweetheart, Lou Ann Wakefield, spending a wonderful 67 years together.
Being in the U.S. Army Reserve, Jim proudly served a tour of duty during the Korean War. Jim resumed his career working for General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin, retiring after 40 years and receiving the Outstanding Leadership Award.
Jim was devoted to the Aledo United Methodist Church, and serving his community of Willow Park, serving on numerous boards. Jim chose patience, kindness and love to guide his life, grounded by his faith in God.
Survivors: Wife, Lou Ann; son, David Doss and wife, Nancy; son, Steve Doss; daughter, Susan Doss; sister, Marilyn Saadon; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
