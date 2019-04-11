James L. Rea BENBROOK -- James L. Rea, 90, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home in Benbrook, Texas, in the presence of his family. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Fort Worth. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers: The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10429. Born on Oct. 1, 1928, in Scranton, Pa., to Bill and Eunice (Tillie) Rea. He served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and received the Bronze Star Medal. He retired as a Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force in 1973. An intrepid traveler as a young man, Jim lived in or visited 39 countries in his lifetime and very much enjoyed sharing memories of them, often while playing a round of golf with his sons or fellow servicemen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann in 2007; sister, Jane Wayne; and son, Michael Halliday. SURVIVORS: Jim will be profoundly missed by his children, TJ Halliday and wife, Robin, Steve Halliday and wife, Cathy, Valerie Clark and husband, Dan and Jamie Samons and husband, Jay; daughter-in-law, Janice Halliday; grandchildren, Shaun Clark and wife, Amanda, Justin Halliday, Danny Clark, Meagan Ward and husband, Zach, Steven Halliday and wife, Tracy, Luke Halliday and wife, Heather, Rachel Seidler and husband, John, Jacob Halliday and wife, Cayla, Patrick Halliday, and John Halliday; 16 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews; and devoted friends from his church, St. Andrew, the American Legion Post 626, and especially the VFW Post 10429, where he spent some of his most enjoyable hours.



