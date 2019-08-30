|
James L. White, Sr. ALEDO - James L. White, Sr., 80, passed away Wed., Aug. 21, 2019. FUNERAL: Sat., Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. at the Marty Leonard Chapel, 3131 Sanguinet St., Fort Worth, TX. Visitation: Friends may visit Friday 12-8 PM at the funeral home with a family hour from 6-8 PM. BURIAL: Skyvue. SURVIVORS: wife, Alice; children, 13 children; 32 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. HALLMARK FUNERAL SERVICES OF FORT WORTH 2820 SE Loop 820, 76140 817-900-2668 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2019