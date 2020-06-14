James LaVoy Farmer
James LaVoy Farmer FORT WORTH-- Lt. Col. James LaVoy Farmer (USAF ret.) was born April 15, 1937, near Webster, Fla., and passed to heaven on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Benbrook. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Christ Church, 5301 Altamesa Blvd., Fort Worth. Followed by interment: 2 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Masks required at cemetery. Full obituary at greenwoodfuneralhomes.com. Son of Jay and Clarice Farmer, LaVoy grew up in rural central Florida. He graduated from Pasco High School, Fla. (1955), then Florida State University, BS (1960). Aviation interest led him to the United States Air Force, flying the EC-47, the C-124 and the C-141 with the 57th Squadron and 443rd MAW at Altus AFB. He earned the rank of lieutenant colonel, title of Master Navigator (Instructor) and elite Distinguished Flying Cross for exemplary skill on a reconnaissance mission in the Vietnam War, among other commendations. Navigator wings eventually took him to many duty stations, but in Waco, he attended a gospel service and met a teacher, Ann. They married in Fort Worth June 30, 1962, and together they raised three children. After a career of almost 28 years, he retired from USAF (1989) at Altus AFB, then used expertise for Hughes/Raytheon in Arlington, while settled in Fort Worth. LaVoy believed in serving God, and often volunteered as treasurer, Sunday School teacher and choir member. He and Ann were members of Christ Church and he served with Gideons International. LaVoy was known for his sharp mind and problem-solving skills, faith in Christ, generous spirit and his gentle humility. J.L. Farmer was preceded to heaven by his parents. SURVIVORS: Survived by his wife; his sister, Mary; his son, Wade and wife, Shari Farmer; his daughter, LaVonna and husband, James Funkhouser; daughter, Jill and husband, Mark Feezell; six grandchildren; and many relatives.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.
