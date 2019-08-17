|
James Lawrence Stuart ALBANY, TEXAS--Jim Stuart, 70, of Albany passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the First Christian Church of Albany, with Dennis Patience and Brad McBee officiating the service. Interment follows in the Dawson County Cemetery in Lamesa, Texas. MEMORIALS: May be made to the Abilene Restoration League in Abilene. Condolences may be made online at www.meltonkitchens.com. James Lawrence Stuart was born in Lamesa, Texas, Jan. 31, 1949, the second child of Marie Virginia Billingsley and Cecil James Stuart. His grandparents were Aileen Coffee Billingsley and Andrew Lee Billingsley and Ethel Dillon Stuart and Lawerence Bernie Stuart. His older sister is Jane Stuart, Lubbock, Texas, and his brother is Gordon Lee Stuart, McKinney, Texas. For 15 years Jim was chief executive officer of Stuart Bacon Advertising-Public Relations in Fort Worth, the agency he founded with Randy Bacon in 1987. The agency served a variety of local, regional, national and international clients with full-service advertising and public relations capabilities. In 1996, Stuart Bacon was named to the Inc. 500 list of America's fastest growing private companies. The agency was selected 1998 Employer of the Year by the Downtown Fort Worth Rotary Club, 1998 Small Business of the Year by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, and in 2000, named by ADWEEK as one of the largest agencies in the Southwest. Work for Stuart Bacon clients as frequently recognized with advertising industry awards, as well as with marketing communications honors from several client industries. In 1998, Jim and Randy received Professional Ethics Awards from the Schieffer School of Journalism at Texas Christian University. And for two years, beginning in 2003, and following several stints as an adjunct professor, Jim was named Professional in Residence at TCU, where he held a full-time teaching position, instructing classes in advertising and public relations. He judged ADDY competitions throughout the country, as well as served on judging panels for the National Student Advertising Competition of the American Advertising Federation. He was a frequent speaker and panelist at business and business association meetings, including many local affiliates of the AAF. He was a past president and director of the American Advertising Federation - Fort Worth, receiving the federation's Silver Medal Award in 1993, honoring his creativity, contribution to his company and community, and his efforts in advancing the advertising industry. He was past governor of the Southwest (Tenth) District, American Advertising Federation, representing the affiliate clubs and federations of the AAF in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. In 1996, he was honored with the Tenth District's Sterling Service Award for outstanding and unselfish contributions to the growth and improvement of advertising. In June 2009, Jim was awarded a life membership status by the Fort Worth Ad Club, "in appreciation for a lifetime of leadership and service to the advertising community and the American Advertising Federation Fort Worth." A native of Lamesa, Texas, Jim attended TCU and received a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing/advertising from Texas Tech University. He has worked in retail advertising and newspaper advertising sales, in addition to a range of positions in advertising/PR agencies in Dallas and Fort Worth. Jim served on the Mass Communications Foundation Committee of Texas Tech University and the advisory council for Texas Tech College of Mass Communication. In 2000, he was named an outstanding alumnus of the College of Mass Communication at Texas Tech. In December 2009, Jim moved to Albany, Texas, where he and Randy Bacon, now a critically acclaimed artist, built residences and developed a commercial property on the courthouse square there. He was a member of the First Christian Church, the Albany Chamber of Commerce and the director of the city's Hotel/Motel Board. Jim was serving as director of the Abilene Preservation League at the time of his death. Jim enjoyed a good idea, a new adventure, bike rides, long drives, a good baseball game, dinner and conversation with friends, and every new discovery about the life and times of Theodore Roosevelt. MILTON KITCHENS FUNERAL HOME Breckenridge, 254-559-3311 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019