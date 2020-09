James Ledbetter

May 11, 1958 - September 13, 2020

Shelley, Idaho - James Thomas Ledbetter, 62, passed Sunday September 13, 2020 at his Shelley, ID home. James was born May 11, 1958 in Colorado Springs, CO and grew up in Fort Worth where he graduated from Boswell High School in 1976. He is survived by his wife Lisa Ledbetter of Shelley, ID, son Dan Ledbetter of Fort Worth, daughter Kelby (Randy) Stark of Austin, mother Isla Sue Faught Rowe of Fort Worth, father Jim Ledbetter of Mount Vernon, grandchildren Abbigayle and "JT" (James Thomas) Ledbetter of Fort Worth and sisters Janet Ledbetter, Peggy (Mike) Hux, Lucy (Jeff) Fisher, and Andrea (Jim) Murdock.





