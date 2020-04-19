|
James Lee "Jim" Ireland FORT WORTH--James Lee "Jim" Ireland slipped the bonds of earth and this mortal existence with a new set of wings, on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Jim lived with passion and purpose. His friends described him as "bigger than life" and an individual who found worth in everyone he met. Praise God for the life Jim walked with Him from an early age. SERVICE: Due to the current situation regarding the Corona virus, arrangements are pending. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Pathway Church in Burleson, Texas, at a time and date to be announced. Please monitor the EAA Chapter 280 web site (http://www.280.eaachapter.org/) or the Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/eaa280/) for the announcement of the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Time to Fly Museum, 8024 Co Rd 313, Grandview, TX 76050. Jim was born Dec. 4, 1947, in Lawton, Okla., to Hayden C. Ireland Sr. and Frances McPhail Ireland. Jim was always smiling, and his enthusiastic spirit rubbed off on all those around him. He enjoyed music and his garden, but his greatest passion was aviation. Jim was president of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 280 in Fort Worth, Texas, and considered the members to be his extended family. He began taking flying lessons at the age of 14 from southwest aviation pioneer, Duane L. Huscher, and earned his pilot's license before his driver's license. Unusual and antique aircraft were his preference and he counted a Bowers Fly Baby, a Pitts S-1, a Champ, a Stinson 108 and a Ryan STA reproduction as his favorites. The Ryan was rented to an advertising company that was making a commercial for Land Rover in Mexico. He flew the aircraft to Mexico for the filming. The breadth and enthusiasm Jim possessed for aviation was displayed from the construction of balsa wood models as a preschooler to his work on the Dream Chaser Space Plane at Lockheed Martin the last few years. Jim had perfect pitch and was an accomplished pianist. His classical music training began early and continued throughout his life. As a teenager, he spent summers in Glorieta, N.M., working as a dishwasher. On a break one day, he was playing the auditorium piano and was told his job description changed to pianist. At a cousin's request, he played hymns on a piano in the back of his pickup at her child's graveside service. He counted the late Jose Feghali as a close friend and the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition was woven into his life in numerous ways. A patron of the arts, the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival was the highlight of the spring for Jim. His love of all things growing was exhibited in his prolific gardens, which emphasized the unusual and difficult to thrive plants. His masterful creative vision transformed his home into a compound extraordinaire via his design, carpentry, and painting skills. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Surviving family are his brother, Hayden Ireland Jr. and wife, Sharon, of Winston Salem, N.C., a nephew, great-nephew and great-nieces in North Carolina; a niece, great-nephew and great-niece in Kansas; and numerous cousins in Oklahoma and Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020