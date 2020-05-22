James Tucker, Sr. AZLE -- JAMES LEE Tucker Sr. passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. SERVICE: 2:30 p.m., Saturday at Silver Creek Methodist Church, Azle. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at White's Azle Funeral Home. Born November 5, 1927 to Lee Tucker and Agnes Armstrong Tucker. He attended Azle High School. He married Betty Burgess on November 19, 1946. They were married 65 years. He was devoted to his family and his farm. He worked for Pangburn's Candy Company, Cook Paint, and Army Navy stores. He was a member of the Silver Creek United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Betty Burgess Tucker; and his parents; sister, Anna Jo Glass; and great-grandson, Colby Etheredge. SURVIVORS: children, James Lee Tucker Jr. (Jim) of Azle, Jerry and wife, Mary of Saginaw, Janis Grimland of Fort Worth, Joyce and John Grimland of Dublin; grandchildren, Carol Davis of Fort Worth, Bryan Grimland of Allen, Lee Tucker of Willow Park, Jerik Grimland of Dublin, Liz Diaz of McKinney, and Jayla Puerta of Stephenville; 8 great-grandchildren, Chandler Etheredge, Ayden Grimland, Maci Tucker, Chase Tucker, Issac Puerta, Isabel Puerta, Olivia Diaz, Milo Diaz, Nicole Davis, Kayla Davis; and one great-great grandchild, Thor Davis; also two devoted friends, James Gilley and Royce Fuller.