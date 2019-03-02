|
|
James Lewis Cameron FORT WORTH--On Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, the Lord called James "Sonny Boy" Cameron home. VISITATION: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, with the family present 7 to 8 p.m., at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS: Children, Gwendolyn Allen, Charlotte Baltazar (Ricky), Debra Cameron, Bobby Cameron, Sheila Young (Michael), James Anthony Cameron and Michael Cameron; siblings, Arthur Jacobs Sr., Joyce T. Boults and Wilbert Triplett Jr.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 2, 2019