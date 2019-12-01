|
James Lynn Johnson FORT WORTH--James Lynn Johnson, 76, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Greenwood. Jim was born May 17, 1943, in Fort Worth. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School. Jim adored his wife, Jan Luther, of Fort Worth. They were married Jan. 25, 1969, and celebrated over 50 years by each other's side. Jim retired as president of Martin Sprocket and Gear. Jim was an avid collector and restorer of vintage wooden boats. He was a member of The Fort Worth Boat Club, along with the Eagle Mountain Classic Boat Club. He was a dedicated wing and clay shooter, and was an outstanding shot. SURVIVORS: Survived by his loving wife, Jan Luther Johnson; sister-in-law, Patsy Luther Cantrell; nephews, Robert Cantrell and wife, Denise, John Cantrell and wife, Andra; nieces, Andrea Cantrell and Ali Jahn Cantrell.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019