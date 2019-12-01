Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lynn Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lynn Johnson Obituary
James Lynn Johnson FORT WORTH--James Lynn Johnson, 76, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Greenwood. Jim was born May 17, 1943, in Fort Worth. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School. Jim adored his wife, Jan Luther, of Fort Worth. They were married Jan. 25, 1969, and celebrated over 50 years by each other's side. Jim retired as president of Martin Sprocket and Gear. Jim was an avid collector and restorer of vintage wooden boats. He was a member of The Fort Worth Boat Club, along with the Eagle Mountain Classic Boat Club. He was a dedicated wing and clay shooter, and was an outstanding shot. SURVIVORS: Survived by his loving wife, Jan Luther Johnson; sister-in-law, Patsy Luther Cantrell; nephews, Robert Cantrell and wife, Denise, John Cantrell and wife, Andra; nieces, Andrea Cantrell and Ali Jahn Cantrell.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -