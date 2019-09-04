Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. McLaughlin Obituary
James McLaughlin JOSHUA -- James M. McLaughlin 85 passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Godley United Methodist Church, 624 N. Pearson, FM 2331, Godley, Texas 76044. Celebration of Life potluck to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, 1001 8th Ave., Fort Worth 76104, Meals on Wheels of Johnson County, 106 E. Kilpatrick St., Cleburne 76031, and St. Jude Research Hospital 1-800-822-6344. James was preceded in death by his mother, Hattie E. McLaughlin; father, Ralph A. McLaughlin; sister, Mary Wiseman; and brothers, Ronald L. McLaughlin, Robert G. McLaughlin, Eugene R. McLaughlin, Paul L. McLaughlin and Earl McLaughlin. SURVIVORS: Wife, Carol J. McLaughlin; children, Debra L. McLaughlin and Kenneth W. McLaughlin; grandchildren, Catlynn McLaughlin, Shawnee McLaughlin, Kirsten McLaughlin, and Singleton McLaughlin; seven great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Joy McLaughlin and Bennie L. Canada; and several nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.