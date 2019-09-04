|
|
James McLaughlin JOSHUA -- James M. McLaughlin 85 passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Godley United Methodist Church, 624 N. Pearson, FM 2331, Godley, Texas 76044. Celebration of Life potluck to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, 1001 8th Ave., Fort Worth 76104, Meals on Wheels of Johnson County, 106 E. Kilpatrick St., Cleburne 76031, and St. Jude Research Hospital 1-800-822-6344. James was preceded in death by his mother, Hattie E. McLaughlin; father, Ralph A. McLaughlin; sister, Mary Wiseman; and brothers, Ronald L. McLaughlin, Robert G. McLaughlin, Eugene R. McLaughlin, Paul L. McLaughlin and Earl McLaughlin. SURVIVORS: Wife, Carol J. McLaughlin; children, Debra L. McLaughlin and Kenneth W. McLaughlin; grandchildren, Catlynn McLaughlin, Shawnee McLaughlin, Kirsten McLaughlin, and Singleton McLaughlin; seven great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Joy McLaughlin and Bennie L. Canada; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019