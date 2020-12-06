1/1
James Maddux
1939 - 2020
James Maddux
February 2, 1939 - November 25, 2020
Weatherford, Texas - James "Jim" Hollis Maddux, age 81, died November 25, 2020 at his home in Weatherford, Texas.
Jim was born February 2, 1939, in Monahans to Nora Ranspot Maddux and Bill Bob Maddux. He grew up in Thurber with his seven siblings and attended school in Strawn. Jim graduated from Weatherford High School in 1957 and attended Weatherford College.
Jim married Frances Ann Boone on October 31, 1964. Jim worked at Fort Worth National Bank for 27 years and ended his time at FWNB as the audit manager. He earned a Bachelor's of Business Administration in Accounting and an MBA at the University of Texas at Arlington. Jim finished his career by working for Harris Methodist Health Services and John Peter Smith Hospital before retiring in 2006.
Jim Maddux is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances, son and daughter-in-law, James and Donna, daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Chris, daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Joe, five grandchildren, Austin, Will, Zachary, Emma, and Sarah, brother Tom, sister and brother-in-law Patsy and Owen, and sister-in-law Elaine.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathryn, and brothers George, John, Bill, and David.


Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
