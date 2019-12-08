Home

James Michael Berg

James Michael Berg Obituary
James Michael Berg NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--James Michael Berg, 63, of North Richland Hills passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. SERVICE: The family will hold a private celebration of life for Jim. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or any . James was born in Bloomington, Ind., on Jan. 12, 1956, to John and Elizabeth Berg. SURVIVORS: James is survived by his sister, Kathleen Berg Seybert and her husband, Larry; sister, Nancy Berg Cain and her husband, Ric; nephew, Joshua Cain; niece, Chelsea Cain; along with many more family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019
