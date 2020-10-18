James Michael Bryant

August 3, 1948 - October 6, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - James Michael Bryant, born August 3, 1948, passed peacefully in sleep October 6, 2020. Mike was raised in Austin and San Antonio, played football for San Marcus Military Academy and the University of Texas in Austin. After receiving his law degree he became an oil and gas attorney and was a landman for over 35 years. Mike was a constant history scholar until the end, a proud American and loved by many who will miss him dearly. Mike is survived by his wife, Trudy, sons Blake, Garret and Drew, brothers Todd and Sam Bryant, mother Betty Bryant and 5 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in the near future.





