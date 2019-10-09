|
James Michael Carson FORT WORTH--James Michael Carson, 77, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Born Aug. 5, 1942, in Fort Worth, Texas, to James Milton and Elizabeth Louise Carson, he attended St. Mary's Catholic School, St. Andrew Catholic School, Laneri High School, and Paschal High School where he graduated. He then went on to attend Tarrant County Junior College where he earned his Associate in Applied Science degree. James married his soulmate, Margie Patricia Cushing, in 1963. They were married for 28 years and had three children. He was drafted into the army in 1966 and served as a medic in the Vietnam war until 1968. James worked as a logistics repair analyst for Lockheed Martin for over 40 years and loved his work. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Tricia Durham, James Wesley Carson, and Brandy Hand; grandchildren, Paige, James, Corbin, Riley, Liam, and Madison; brother, Paul Carson; and sister, Elizabeth Nickell.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019