Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for James Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael Carson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael Carson Obituary
James Michael Carson FORT WORTH--James Michael Carson, 77, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Born Aug. 5, 1942, in Fort Worth, Texas, to James Milton and Elizabeth Louise Carson, he attended St. Mary's Catholic School, St. Andrew Catholic School, Laneri High School, and Paschal High School where he graduated. He then went on to attend Tarrant County Junior College where he earned his Associate in Applied Science degree. James married his soulmate, Margie Patricia Cushing, in 1963. They were married for 28 years and had three children. He was drafted into the army in 1966 and served as a medic in the Vietnam war until 1968. James worked as a logistics repair analyst for Lockheed Martin for over 40 years and loved his work. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Tricia Durham, James Wesley Carson, and Brandy Hand; grandchildren, Paige, James, Corbin, Riley, Liam, and Madison; brother, Paul Carson; and sister, Elizabeth Nickell.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now