James Michael "Jim" Dubcak
1971 - 2020
August 26, 1971 - October 13, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Jim Dubcak, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
A visitation will occur October 20, 2020 at 10 am followed by memorial service at Keller Church of Christ in Keller, TX. Burial to follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park right after.
Jim was a preacher of the gospel of Christ both in the USA and in India. He was also employed at BMC Software for over 20 years, most recently serving as Principal Technical Support Analyst and Problem Manager. He loved to spend time with his family and was an avid outdoors man, who also loved to build things.
Jim was born on August 26, 1971 to parents, James and Elizabeth Dubcak in Bryan Texas. He is survived by his wife, Julie; daughters Kyrsti, Violet and Anna; and was preceded in death by his son, Jared. He is also survived by his parents and brothers, Ross, Jess and Jared; and their families as well as other relatives; church family at Smithfield church of Christ; friends and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Jim may be sent to: Smithfield church of Christ, P.O. Box 812535, North Richland Hills, TX 76182-1535, made payable to Smithfield Church of Christ. Belarus and India Chimala Mission support.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Keller Church of Christ
