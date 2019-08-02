|
|
James Michael Liles FORT WORTH -- James Michael Liles, 79, of Fort Worth passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday in Leonard Memorial Chapel at First United Methodist Church, 800 W. 5th Street, Fort Worth, Texas, with a reception to follow at Colonial Country Club. Entombment: Greenwood Independence Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be given to the . Michael was born Jan. 22, 1940, in Tyler, Texas to the late Joe B. and Bernyce O. Hatchett Liles of Tyler, Texas. He was the youngest of four children. Michael earned a B.B.A degree from Baylor University in 1961 and a Juris Doctorate from Baylor Law School in 1963. With a distinguished law career spanning 55 years, Michael was a member of the Tarrant County Bar Association, State Bar of Texas, Texas Trial Lawyers Association, American Bar Association, College of The State Bar of Texas, and the Texas Association of Defense Counsel. In 2010, he was recognized for achieving the highest possible rating in legal ability and ethical standards for 30 consecutive years by the AV Bar and Judiciary Peer Review. The State Bar of Texas paid tribute to Michael in 2013 for his 50 years of membership during the State Bar Annual Meeting. Retiring in early 2019, he was a member of Baylor Letterman's Association, Phi Alpha Delta, and a Life Member of Baylor University Alumni Association. An avid sportsman in his youth, he played baseball, basketball and football, and was on the Baylor University basketball team. As an adult, he shared his passion for sports through volunteer coaching little league teams. Michael enjoyed bridge and duplicate bridge and was awarded Life Master American Contract Bridge League in 2003. He was a member of Colonial Country Club since 1969, where he enjoyed golf in his earlier years, and playing gin with close friends. Two of his greatest joys in life were the companionship of his beloved dog, Bailey, and spending time with his only grandchild, Bryse. Michael will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues. SURVIVORS: Wife of 38 years, Rebecca Garrett Liles; five children: Todd M. Liles of Fort Worth, Texas, Laura A. Liles of Holt, Michigan, Alana Liles Arguello and husband, Jose of Big Fork, Montana and Jason B. Liles of Los Angeles, California and Michelle Liles Alexander and husband, Travis; his only grandson, Bryse D. Alexander of Plano, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Martin Fruitman of Toronto, Canada; brothers, Charles D. Liles of San Antonio, Texas, and Joe E. Liles and wife, Kay of Kenosha, Wisconsin.; two nieces; three nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2019