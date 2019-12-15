|
|
James Michael Youngblood FORT WORTH--James Michael Youngblood, 75, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, with a memorial service starting at 2 p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his memory to The Gladney Center for Adoption, James L. West Center or a . Born May 31, 1944, in Fort Worth to Geraldine and Dalton Youngblood, James was the middle of three boys. After graduating Paschal in 1962, he served in the Marine Corps, even winning the multi-platoon pull-up competition with 34. After his discharge, he returned to Fort Worth where he managed an auto parts store. He was a very skilled auto mechanic, often fixing up hot rods. His favorite was his 1966 Chevy SS 386. Cars weren't his only hobby. He played rhythm guitar in a band at the Riviera Room club for several years. In the early '80s, he started working at Jerrell's Coiffures, a very successful west side salon, eventually partnering with Jerry Rutledge, and it became Jerrell James Salon in 1990. Because of Jim's skill as stylist, he developed a large and loyal list of clients. Anyone who knew him was aware of his devotion to his son, Monty. In 1984 Jim married the love of his life, Joani Youngblood. For 33 years they enjoyed entertaining their kids by the pool and especially spoiling their five grandchildren. Jim enjoyed golf, gardening and his local pro sports teams. The family is especially grateful to Community Hospice of Tarrant County and the many co-workers, friends and neighbors for their love and support. James was preceded in death by his wife, Joani Youngblood, and his father, Dalton Youngblood. SURVIVORS: Son, Monty; mother, Geraldine Burton; Joani's daughters, Lezlie Morton and Megan Roland and husband, Carl; brothers, Wayne and his wife, Julie, and Dalton; grandchildren, Dylan, Billy and Jackson Field, and Jacob and Jordan Roland.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019