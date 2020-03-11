Home

James Moten FORT WORTH--James Moten, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and retired U.S. Army sergeant, was extracted from life's long warfare on Saturday, Feb 28, 2020. FINAL SALUTE: 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, Lane 1, at DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m., with family hour from 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jacquelyn Shellingburg Moten; children, Dwight Moten, Edwin Akes, Renee Evins, Eric Akes, Shauna Moten-Johnson (Henry), Zachary Moten (Dionne), Tamara Moten; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020
