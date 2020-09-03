1/1
James Neil Buelman Sr.
1928 - 2020
James Neil Buelman Sr.
September 24, 1928 - August 24, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Fort Worth--James Neil Buelman Sr., "Papaw," "Jimbo," born Sept. 24, 1928 in Somerset, Pa., twice retired from the United State Air Force and the city of Fort Worth, total of 41 years 11 months and 20 days, passed away in his home Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his best friend and loving son, Jim Jr., in 2008. The following words were prepared by James Buelman Sr. prior to his passing: He was a member of the Western Hills Church of Christ, Texas. In the summer months while vacationing in Colorado, he attended the Gunnison Church of Christ. He was born and raised a member of the Somerset First Christian Church in PA. He looked forward to being with his friends and church family. Jim was an avid 12-month-a-year outdoorsman spending his summer months in Colorado and Pennsylvania. He often mentioned his time with son, Jim Jr. (deceased), and grandson, Hunter. "Here we are again, father, son and grandson hunting and/or fishing in the wonderful outdoors together." He cherished and showed much affection for his entire family. Often speaking with pride, joy and love and the wonderful memories that will forever be shared by all. The bright light in his later life being his seven great-grandchildren. He always expressed with respect and pleasure the numerous friendships he was able to maintain over his very active years of life. Including his many morning coffee groups that kicked off each day with much energy and excitement. For those who wish to honor Jim, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fossil Rim Wildlife Center. 2155 County Road 2008, Glen Rose, TX 76043, 254-897-2960; he thanks you. Survivors: Daughter, Carol Wooldridge; grandsons, Hunter Buelman, wife, Monica, and mother, Jill Buelman, Sam Wooldridge, wife, Heather, and great-grandsons, Aidan and Austin, Lucas Wooldridge, wife, Jessica, and great-grandchildren, Barrett, Landon and Tatum; granddaughter, Jess Abrams, husband, Daniel, and great-granddaughters, Sydnee and Adi; and many, many dear very dear friends.123 days till Christmas... []



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
