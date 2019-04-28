James Neil Ware GAINESVILLE--James Neil Ware of Gainesville, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Denton, Texas. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all that knew and loved him. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stanford House Senior Citizen Activity Center in Gainesville, Texas, where James was an active volunteer and loved by all. Donations may be made on their website or sent to Stanford House at 401 W. Garnett, Gainesville, TX 76240. James was born Jan. 11, 1932, in Whitesboro, Texas, to Love Henry Ware and Nita Stearns Ware. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a young man. James spent the majority of his adult life working as an analyst for Bell Helicopter while raising his two children with his wife, Kay. He was a member of Birdville Baptist Church for over 50 years. He spent the last 15 years of his life and retirement working with his son and daughter on their farm in Gainesville, Texas. James was preceded in death by Kay, his wife of 44 years. SURVIVORS: He is survived by daughter, Jane Ware Dane; son, Jerry Ware and life partner, Kevin Updegrove, all of Gainesville, Texas; grandchildren, Amy Dane, Jeremy Dane and wife, Beth Anne; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Fisher Dane; sisters, Nelda Underwood and husband, Leroy, Lorena Wyninger and husband, Dewayne; brother-in-law, Dr. Lanny Hall and wife, Carol; and numerous nieces and nephews.



