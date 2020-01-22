|
James Nolan Bennett DALLAS--James Nolan Bennett, 73, lost his battle with liver disease on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. James was born Jan 22, 1946, to Julius Bert and Kathryn Bennett of Fort Worth and graduated from North Side High School. James was a Haltom City police officer, later becoming police chief for Watauga. James served as community judge, criminal justice advisor, director of Public Works, president of TALI, and was a Master Mason. James also pursued his dream as a private investigator. James married Emmie Palmares in 2002. James helped raise numerous children whom he loved equally and was happiest when surrounded by family. James was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rita Phillips. SURVIVORS: Wife, Emmie; children and stepchildren, Jeff Bennett, Julie Carlson, Lori Maguire, Leslie White, Marianne Saif, Raphael Villaluz, Jose Villaluz; their spouses; several grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 22, 2020