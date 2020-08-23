James Nolan Murphy III FORT WORTH--James Nolan Murphy III, beloved physician, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the age of 79. Jay's life was defined by his commitment to serving the needs of others. As a young boy, his desire was to become a pediatrician in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas. Following his graduations from Arlington Heights High School in 1958, Southern Methodist University in 1962, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in 1966, and the completion of his pediatric residency at Children's Medical Center of Dallas in 1969, Jay began his medical practice in Fort Worth. He was a practicing pediatrician for 46 years, during which time he cared for thousands of patients. Dr. Murphy was best known for his gentle bedside manner and his genuine love and concern for his patients and their families. Rarely did Jay go anywhere in the city of Fort Worth without running into one of his patients, to whom he always recognized and greeted by name. Seeing and visiting with his patients outside of the office was always one of his greatest pleasures. In addition to his vocation, Jay pursued numerous other opportunities to serve others. Most notably, he was the medical director of Camp Sweeney, the largest summer camp in the world for children with diabetes. He held that role for 25 years. Jay was diagnosed with Type I diabetes at age 11 so he had a natural desire to use his personal experience, along with his medical training, to help improve the lives of others living with the disease. Jay's influence at Camp Sweeney spanned over 60 years in his roles as a camper, counselor, medical student, medical director, and member of the board of directors. Jay was grateful for the opportunity to serve patients and those in his community, but he was most grateful for his 52 years of marriage to Ann. Jay and Ann married in 1968. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed traveling, gardening, the visual and performing arts, collecting art and antiques, and spending time with their two children and four grandsons. Jay and Ann also taught Sunday school together at University Christian Church, where Jay was a lifelong member. Most of Jay's activities were outwardly focused, but he did enjoy his personal hobbies and interests. Among those interests was his love for gardening. After his retirement from pediatrics at the age of 75, Jay obtained his Master Gardener certification. He spent many hours working in his yard, growing orchids, and managing the greenhouse in his backyard. SURVIVORS: Jay is survived by his wife, Ann; his daughter, Elizabeth Jones and her husband, Mark; his son, Frasher Murphy and his wife, Adrienne; and grandsons, Will Jones, Sam Jones, Ben Murphy, and Nate Murphy. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private, graveside service will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Camp Sweeney, www.campsweeney.org/donate/
or P.O. Box 918, Gainesville, TX 76241. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries