James Olis Price FORT WORTH--Captain James Olis "Jim" Price, 88, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. Committal: 10:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Born in Fort Worth Sept. 24, 1930, to Dr. and Mrs. J.M. Price, Jim attended Hubbard, Rosemont and Paschal, graduating 1948. He graduated Baylor University, BBA 1952, and completed Baylor Law JD 1954. He was chief justice of the first student court at Baylor in 1953 and served as business manager of the editorial board for the Baylor Law Review. As a boy, Jim drew pictures of planes and knew he wanted to be a pilot by 1941. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve 34 years, including four years active duty. In 1951 he enlisted as a seaman recruit and was commissioned ensign upon entering active duty 1954. Designated Naval Aviator 1956, he served as carrier pilot with Air Anti-Submarine Squadron 23 aboard USS Boxer (CVS-21) and later as multi-engine instrument flight instructor. During time with the drilling reserve at the Dallas Naval Air Station, he made trips to Vietnam in C-118 transport aircraft delivering supplies to forces. After active duty, he returned to practice law as an assistant city attorney. In 1962 he moved to the Federal Aviation Administration as Regional Counsel, when they sought an attorney and pilot. He was admitted and qualified as an attorney and counsellor of the Supreme Court of the United States 1966. He finished his law career as counsel for the Federal Highway Administration, retiring 1989. Throughout life, Jim volunteered time and experience serving as president of the FW Baylor Club, board of directors of the Baylor Alumni Association and life member and as longtime deacon at Broadway Baptist. An active Baylor volunteer, he and Betty were given a Baylor Outstanding Parents Award 1985. In retirement, Jim volunteered as a mediator for dispute resolution services in Tarrant County. He loved travel, and he and Betty spent 25 years flying around the world on his beloved Navy planes. Jim was a loving, caring husband and father and a quiet encourager to the many friends he gathered throughout life using quick wit to bring levity to every situation. His belief in God and country remained steadfast. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved son, Matt, who passed away in 2016. SURVIVORS: His loving wife of 57 years, Betty; and daughter, Ashlyn Lewis and her husband, Jeff.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019