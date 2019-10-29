|
James Patrick Theriot ARLINGTON--James Patrick Theriot, 82, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. MEMORIAL MASS: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S. Davis Drive, Arlington. Visitation: 10 a.m. prior to the service with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment to follow. Luncheon immediately following at Knights of Columbus Hall, 2625 S. Cooper St., Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . James was born March 30, 1937, in Troup, Texas, to Wilbert Anthony Theriot Sr. and Jane Elizabeth Henderson Theriot. He was the third born of 10 children. James graduated from Gaston High School in 1955 and received a BA in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1960. He began his teaching and coaching career in Winnsboro, Texas, in 1961 and retired from Vidor High School in 1992. During that time, he was an English teacher, football and track coach, and driver's education teacher. His greatest love was coaching track and field. One of the highlights of his career was directing the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas. He was also honored with an Outstanding Educator Award for Special Needs Children from Vidor ISD. James attended St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. SURVIVORS: Wife of 48 years, Rosalie Interrante Theriot; daughter, Michele Alford and husband, Brent, of Fort Worth; son, Steven Theriot and wife, Kelley, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Josh, Holden, Addison and Parker; sister, Cathy Douthitt; and brothers, Mike, David and John Theriot.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019