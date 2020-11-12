James Paxton

November 9, 2020

Grapevine, Texas - Our beloved James Stanley Paxton, age 57, resident of Grapevine, was born into Eternal Life on Monday, November 9, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be Friday, November 13, 2020, 11:00am – 1:30pm at Texas Star Golf Course Club House, 1400 Texas Star Parkway, Euless, TX 76040.

James was co-founder and co-owner of TABCO, Inc since 1995 where he was well known in the Commercial Construction Industry for his technical experience and drive for perfection.

He loved golfing, fishing, camping, yard work, relaxing by his pool, and hockey along with anything and everything that included his kids.

He is reunited with his father, Don Paxton.

James is survived by his mother, Shirley Paxton; sons, Josh Paxton, Blake Paxton; daughter, Chelsea Morris, and her husband, Jeremiah, and their two children, Jayden and Addey; his sister, Brenda Leferink; brothers, Mike Paxton and Chuck Paxton; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.







