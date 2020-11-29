James Pedigo
October 10, 1935 - November 23, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - James "Jimmy" Pedigo (respectfully and affectionately known as 'Pedigo') passed on November 23, 2020, with family by his side.
Pedigo was born in Pilot Point, TX to Virginia and George on October 10th, 1935. As a young man Pedigo was an avid baseball player and devoted son, working many jobs to help take care of his family.
He served his country as a Marine in the Korean War and was a retired Captain for the City of Irving Fire Department.
Pedigo had a fierce zest for life and deep love for his family and friends. His dedication and love for his golf game and fellow golfing friends was his passion. He enjoyed watching westerns and sports, showing off at the golf course, was an avid Raiders Fan, loved having breakfast with his family in his favorite booth at the Haltom City Cafe, and deepening his relationship with God.
SURVIVORS: His loving wife of 26 years, Debbie Pedigo; their six children, Joni McDonnell (Mac), Ace Pedigo (Toyah), Jeri George (Barry), Kari Snodgrass (Philip), Jennifer Kawcak (John), Brandon Louthan; sister, Connie Brannon; grandkids and great-grandchildren.
James Pedigo was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sonny; sister, Emia.
Service details.
The viewing will be held November 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.
Funeral service will be held December 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Due to Covid restrictions, the service will be limited seating. However, live stream option is available through Greenwood Chapel website.
Graveside service will follow immediately after with no restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorials to the American Cancer Society
.