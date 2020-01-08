|
|
James Peter Hartnett WEATHERFORD--James Peter Hartnett, 66, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home in Weatherford. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Thompson Harveson & Cole Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to a . Jim was born Dec. 30, 1953, to Dr. Dalton and Maryelaine Pung Hartnett in St. Louis, Mo. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1972 and attended St. Edward's University in Austin. He retired after many years of employment with IBM. Jim enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and spending time at the family ranch. He had many lifelong friends. and was loved by too many to count. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leo Hartnett and Dennis Hartnett; sister-in-law, Brenda Hartnett; and nephew, Christopher Hartnett. SURVIVORS: Brother, Brian Hartnett of Mineral Wells; his companion in life, Lou Anne Price; and numerous cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020